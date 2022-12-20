?Market Trading Guide: Gabriel India among 3 stock recommendations for Wednesday

Target price: Rs 210

Stop Loss: Rs 183The stock price has broken out from the Cup & Handle Pattern on the daily chart with higher volume and again retested the upper band of the pattern. The overall structure of the counter is very lucrative, as it is trading above all of its important moving averages. The technical indicators construe a firm setup in the stock price, and it continues its upward journey in the comparable period. RSI on the weekly and daily timeframe is above 60 marks reflecting the strong momentum in the price.Hence, based on the above technical structure, one can initiate a long position in Gabriel at the current market price of Rs 192.30, or a fall in the price to Rs 191 levels can be used as a buying opportunity for the upside target of Rs 210. However, the bullish view will negate if Gabriel closes below the support level of Rs 183.(Ashish Katwa, Technical Research Analyst- Bonanza Portfolio)