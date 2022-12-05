Market Trading Guide: DLF among 6 stock recommendations for Tuesday

Target Price: Rs 2,985

Stop Loss: Rs 2,665The overall trend for HAL is swiftly dragging on the upside. Bollinger bands have been supporting the price action by expanding on the upside. The middle band could act as a support band near Rs 2,665 equivalent to stop loss. Break above current levels could take prices towards Rs 2,985 followed by Rs 3,000 as there is headroom space available on RSI and expanding Bollinger bands.(Ravi Gangan, Technical Trader at Mehta Equities)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)