Market Trading Guide: Balmer Lawrie, GNFC among 9 stock recommendations for Monday

The stock price has given a breakdown of the Rising Trend line on the daily chart with a Bearish candlestick. The overall structure of the counter is very Bearish, as it is trading below all of its important moving averages. In addition, the Technical indicator Ichimoku cloud suggests that the price is trading below the conversion & Baseline which shows a Negative trend in the counter. A momentum indicator RSI (14) reading is below 50 levels.Hence, based on the above-mentioned technical structure, one can initiate a short position in the stock at Rs 522.75 or a rise in the price till Rs 523.40 levels can be used as a selling opportunity for the downside target of Rs 503. However, the bearish view will be negated if the stock closes above the resistance level of Rs 531.70.(Ashish Manoj Katwa, Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio)