Market Trading Guide: Bajaj Finance among 6 stock recommendations for Friday

The Indian equities markets closed higher on Thursday, with Sensex closing at a record high and Nifty50 at a 52-week high, led by broad-based gains amid sentiments on lower interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. S&P BSE Sensex rose 762 points to 62,273, while its broader peer, Nifty50, ended above 18,450.“After the choppy movement, buying finally emerged at the highs, and the immediate resistance of 18400 has been taken out on the upside. The Nifty is expected to move above another landmark of 18606 levels (an all-time high of October 21) and to form new all-time highs in the short term. Immediate support is at 18400.” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.Here are 6 stock recommendations for Friday: