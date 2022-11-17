?Market Trading Guide: Bajaj Auto among 4 stock recommendations for Friday?

Indian equity markets closed lower on Thursday, dragged by the banking, financial, auto and IT stocks. S&P BSE Sensex fell 230 points to settle at 61,750, while Nifty50 closed just below the 18,350 level.”Nifty started lower and remained volatile throughout the day. On a closing basis, Nifty bulls were able to hold the crucial support of 18,300. The RSI (14) on the daily chart has entered a bearish correction. Going forward, a fall below 18,300 may trigger a correction towards 18,100-18,000. On the other hand, resistance is visible at 18450,” Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said.Here are 4 stock recommendations for Friday: