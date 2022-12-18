Market Trading Guide: 3 stock recommendations for Monday

Sell December Futures

Target: Rs 8430

Stop Loss: Rs 8561After a sideways consolidation, recently, the price has given a breakdown of Ascending Broadening Wedge pattern which indicates bearish pressure in the counter. The price has been falling continuously with “Lower Highs and Lower Lows” formation post death

crossover of 20 & 50 Exponential Moving Averages. A momentum indicator Stoch RSI also suggested a negative crossover. At the same time, the MACD histogram hovers in negative territory with a bearish crossover confirming a short position.

So based on the above technical structure one can initiate a short position in Maruti (Dec) future at the current market price Rs 8509 or a rise in the price till Rs 8519 can be used as selling opportunity for the downside target of Rs 8430. However, the bearish view will be negated if in Maruti (Dec) future close above the resistance level of Rs 8561.(Mahesh Prakot, Technical Research Analyst-Bonanza Portfolio)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)