Market should have moderate to subdued expectations in 2023: Kunj Bansal

“Two sectors that will do well going forward are capital goods and auto. Of course, both capital goods and auto have been outperformers in the CY22 as well. The other space I want to monitor is the consumer durables space. That was an underperformer in CY22, mainly because of the lack of demand which is still the same scenario,” says Kunj Bansal, Investment-illiteracy.com

What do you make of the markets? What to expect when volumes start from Monday, Tuesday?

Largecap indices Sensex and Nifty closed CY22 with close to 4.5% gains. Within that, the midcaps and smallcaps have underperformed. On global comparative terms, this has been a sharp outperformance. In the local currency terms, if we put the impact of rupee depreciation, then the returns become negative for global investors from the Indian market. Nonetheless, compared to Nasdaq which is down about 20% plus in the CY22, Hang Seng (down 7-8%) and Dow Jones (down 7-8%), we have outperformed on a global basis.

Unfortunately, at the current level, in terms of valuation, we are not really at a screaming buy level and the global flows predictability is very difficult. Whether we will continue to receive flows consistently is right now very difficult to take a call on. There are a lot of uncertainties globally and expectations of recession.

So putting all these things together, I would at least enter the year with a moderate to subdued expectation. We will have to keep evaluating as we go along. To start with, we will have December quarter numbers as we enter the Budget. Let us see what the government puts in there for us and going forward on a lot of other things. Globally also, we will have to keep waiting and watching. In summary, I would be entering the new year with a subdued expectation.

How do you look at this when you look at historic valuations? Is it difficult to buy names now because historically a lot of stocks are trading above their valuation and stocks like , are trying to find out what sort of valuation the market should give them?

Yes. The IPOs in new-age stocks came in from the digital and online spaces and There was clearly a different market sentiment at that point of time, The stocks which should be in the unlisted space, private equity, venture capital have been there for some time and they had to come in the public market at some point of time but they continue to remain loss-making and will continue to remain loss-making in the visible future.

« Back to recommendation storiesSo buying interest to come into these kinds of stocks looks difficult. It is difficult not only because as I said they themselves are not anywhere near profitability, but also there are other good performing sectors, profitable sectors, some of whose performance is likely to improve.

These are available almost 15-20% correction from their respective individual stock prices high and obviously as a result from their high valuations. So while in terms of Nifty, we are hardly 4-5% away from the recent November and December 1st high of 18,800, 18,900 odd, etc, but stocks from capital goods space are down 15-20% from the peak that they had touched after the September quarter numbers or sometime in October and November, when the market was also improving.

The results for the sector will clearly be good. The topline growth as per my check and understanding in analysing different companies and expectations is that the growth is there, order book is there and so top line will be there. The bottom line might also get supported because we have seen commodity prices correcting reasonably over the last 8-10 months. All the metal prices have come down – ferrous as well as non-ferrous, nickel, copper, zinc, etc. So capital goods as a sector will benefit.

Auto is the other sector which will benefit. Of course, both capital goods and auto have been outperformers in the CY22 as well. The other space I want to monitor is the consumer durables space. That was an underperformer in CY22, mainly because of the lack of demand which is still the same scenario.

If the demand improves, then that will additionally benefit on the raw material side from reduced commodity prices. These are some of the spaces wherein the money will go in instead of going into the loss-making spaces. Valuation-wise, 15-20% correction is already available. The numbers will be good and are in fact improving. That is where money is likely to go in more.

