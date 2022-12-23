

MARKET REPORT: Director storm brews on Hurricane Energy board – shares climb after largest shareholder calls for top brass to be removed

Shares in Hurricane Energy climbed after its largest shareholder yesterday called for the oil and gas firm’s top brass to be removed. Activist investor Crystal Amber Fund Limited, which holds a 29 per cent stake in Hurricane, has moved to oust six directors over frustrations concerning the progress of a takeover process for the North Sea oil producer. Those in the firing line include chairman Philip Wolfe, who was appointed in February, alongside chief executive Antony Maris and finance boss Richard Chaffe. All at sea: Activist investor Crystal Amber Fund Limited has moved to oust six directorsCrystal Amber, which has held a stake in Hurricane since 2013, also wants to oust non-executive directors John Wright, David Craik and Juan Morera to ensure it maintains its ‘independence’. In their place, the activist investor is hoping to install Albion Energy Limited’s chief executive Tony Buckingham and managing director Franco Caselli. ‘Shareholders are advised to take no action at this stage until further communication from the company,’ Hurricane said. Wolfe added: ‘Given the excellent traction we are seeing in the sales process, which the company commenced to explore all options for shareholders and to fulfil Crystal Amber’s goals, the decision to issue the requisition notice at this point is simply mystifying.’ It marks a dramatic end to the year for Hurricane, which last month rejected an unsolicited takeover offer of 7.7p a share and instead put itself up for sale. Now on the hunt for a buyer, those hoping to snap up the company, valued at nearly £152m, must make a bid by January 7. Crystal Amber said: ‘The fund has concluded that in the continuing absence of a firm offer that reflects the value of Hurricane, it would be better served under new management that has a track record of delivering for shareholders.’ Shares, up nearly 106 per cent this year, gained another 2.6 per cent, or 0.2p, to close at 7.81p. With markets closing early on the final trading session before Christmas, the FTSE 100 was up 0.05 per cent, or 3.73 points, to 7473.01 and the FTSE 250 rose 0.36 per cent, or 68.01 points, to 18,830.08. The pound has risen nearly 13 per cent exactly three months after September’s disastrous mini-Budget. Sterling inched up 0.02 per cent against the dollar at $1.2053, having fallen to $1.0698 on September 23 after Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss’s tax-cutting package sent financial markets into free fall. There was little to cheer for Boohoo after Stifel downgraded the fashion brand to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ and slashed its target price to 40p from 165p. The broker said Boohoo had neither the profitability nor cash flow required by the end of its financial year in 2024 to support a ‘buy’ rating in the short term. Shares sank 0.6 per cent, or 0.2p, to 34.75p. On a more positive note, Stifel praised Next as one of the best performing retail stocks despite its shares falling 32 per cent this year. The broker said it believed the retail giant could thrive during these tough times and raised its rating to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’. Shares inched up 0.1 per cent, or 8p, to 5606p. Hopes of a possible takeover of Curtis Banks Group received a boost after yesterday’s deadline for a firm offer to be made was extended. The self-invested personal pension providers could fall into the hands of Nucleus if the digital investment platform provider tables a bid by January 9. Its shares soared by 10.2 per cent, or 30p, to 324p. Elsewhere, shares in MS International hit a record high after the defence-focused group landed a £22.4m contract to supply an overseas customer with mobile gun systems. It jumped 58.5 per cent, or 275p, to 745p.

