Market outlook: Earnings, macro data among 6 factors to drive D-Street this week

After a fairly subdued start, domestic equities managed to end the last week in the positive territory, buoyed by the encouraging inflation data, both in India and the US. Consumer price inflation in India cooled off to a 12-month low of 5.72% in December, which led to hopes that the rate hike cycle of the Reserve may not last long.Similarly, in the US, consumer price inflation in December fell for the first time since May 2020. Buoyed by these encouraging data points, indices on Friday ended in the green, and clocked 0.5% gains for the week. The Nifty50 on Friday settled 0.6% higher at 17,956.60 points and the Sensex closed 0.5% higher at 60,261.18 points. “We still think that the RBI would not turn too restrictive. But we reckon the situation is fluid and the extent of global disruption and disinflation will remain key to the RBI’s reaction function ahead,” economist Madhavi Arora at Emkay Global Financial Services said.

Following week will see a couple of more economic and industry data points being released both in India and globally which will help investors gauge the economic recovery and monetary policy actions by central banks. Economic data

In India, merchandise trade data for December will be released by the government next week. In November, the trade deficit narrowed to a 5-month low of $23.9 billion, primarily because of a sequential rise in exports and a drop in imports. In November, imports fell to the lowest level in 10 months. In terms of industry data points, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will release the general insurance premium data for the industry for December. On the global front, Germany consumer price inflation print for December, and the weekly jobless claims data in the US will be tracked by investors. The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision, due on Wednesday, will also be closely tracked by investors globally. Earnings

The start to the December quarter earnings season has not been on a very optimistic note, as most technology majors have sounded out a word of caution on the near-term outlook given the slowdown in key markets like Europe. However, a slew of domestic-growth oriented companies are slated to release their earnings next week, and any positive indications on this front could take the markets higher. Private sector bellwether released a robust set of earnings on Saturday. The lender’s net interest income growth was the best in at least three quarters at nearly 25%. The stock is likely to react positively to the numbers on Monday. Other major companies reporting earnings next week include, , Life Insurance Co, , , , Angel One, , Bank of India, Co, , , , L&T Technology Services, and PVR. FII flows

Foreign institutional inflows have yet again turned negative, with the figure of last week being about 76% higher on a week-on-week basis. Foreign portfolio investors net sold Indian equities worth $1.1 billion in the last week, compared with $625 million in the week-ago period. If one looks at the historical data for the last 12 years, FPIs have been net sellers in 7 of the last 12 years. “FIIs are selling in India and moving money to cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong and South Korea where valuations are much lower,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at .“This trend may continue for a few more days. Since DIIs and retail investors are buyers and are keen to buy the dips, FII selling is unlikely to lead to a sharp correction in the market even though the market appears weak for the near-term,” Vijayakumar added.Dollar/rupee

The movement in the dollar, which determines the potential flows from FIIs, will also be closely tracked by investors. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the currency against a basket of 6 major currencies, logged 1.6% losses in the last week.On Friday, the Indian currency rose to a six-week high against the dollar to settle at 81.3250, compared with 81.5500 in the previous session.

IPO lock-ins

The lock-in period for some of the recently listed companies are set to expire in the coming week, which will keep them in focus. For Tracxn Technologies, the 3-month lock-in period will expire on Monday. The 1-month lock-in for Sula Vineyards and Landmark Cars will expire on January 18 and 20, respectively. Technicals

As Nifty50 failed to end above the 18,000-mark for four days in a row in the last week, the headline index has formed a Doji candle on the weekly charts. According to analysts, a tug-of-war was visible between bulls and bears throughout the week as wicks of the candle were of equal size on both ends, indicating indecision among traders. “For the coming week, the 18,150 mark, which is almost the high of doji, would be a trigger point for positive momentum, whereas a close below 17,775 would drag the index further,” said Mehul Kothari, AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stocks. As of now, there seems to be a possibility of a Budget relief rally, but even that would get confirmed only if the index stays above 18150 points, Kothari said.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)