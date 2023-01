The owner of more roughly 132,500 bitcoin (BTC), MicroStrategy is sometimes considered a bitcoin proxy, allowing traders – who for regulatory or other reasons cannot or don’t want to own it – to place bets on the crypto’s direction. MSTR suffered along with the bitcoin in 2022, its stock plunging more than 70% as bitcoin slumped from about $48,000 in late March to close the year out at $16,500.