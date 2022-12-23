Market crash a part of correction that started in October 2021; Nifty may end below June lows of 15,100: Jai Bala

“My position has always been that the correction that started in October 2021 is not complete and even though the markets saw fresh 52-week highs, it is still part of a continuing correction that started from October 2021 and it will probably end only below the June lows,” says Jai Bala, Chief Market Technician, Cashthechaos.com.

When markets just keep going down or keep up you need a technical analyst to tell you that this is the next support, this is the level to watch out for. What is up with the Nifty in the last three days and what is the level to watch? I do not think there is any major fundamental news which the market is pricing in?

The markets are a function of perception and it is not fundamentals that drive the market. It is difficult for some people to fathom this and it will be that way for a long time to come. The trend has always been that this was a fake move above the all-time highs and I have been saying that the correction is not complete from the October 2021 low.

I have been insisting that even if the markets were to make fresh record highs, the market will go below the June low. So the short-term trend is that the support comes in at about 17,800 on the Nifty, if that holds we can see a bounce somewhere close to about 18,100. The path I see for the Nifty is 17,800 a bounce to 18,100 and then further decline to 17,500.

What is the best tactical trade at the moment then?

Raise cash that is the best one can do at the moment and on outperformance between June to December or March to December, you should be reducing positions there. So you may want to tactically book profits in autos and banks.

In the last three to four years, between January and March, there have always been an event at least in the last four, five years where markets really take it on the chin and one sees a big correction. Are you expecting a similar trend this time?

That is right. From a longer term perspective, the bull market in my opinion is intact but before that we have to stomach a considerable amount of volatility and yes, we are heading into a seasonal weak period. Usually big market lows occur around March for the international markets as well as India. We have seen that in 2009. We have seen that during Covid and probably we are setting up for another one.



15,100?

Yes, below 15,100.

So you are saying we are going to go below 15100 for the correction to be over and that is possible over the course of the next three, four months itself?

Usually it will be quicker than the time it took for the markets to climb. It took from June to December. Now let us always keep time as an approximate parameter,. You do not have to be completely restricted about it but one can expect the move to be quicker than six months it took from June to December.

Apart from the March historical trend that you talked about, will the pre Budget rally – at least that is what happens every year 10-15 days ahead of Budget – happen this time around or it is going to be a no show like the Santa Claus rally that we were expecting?

See, these seasonalities are not fatalistic. Sometimes the seasonalities get reversed and fail to happen. If markets were to come to 17,500, it may coincide with the pre Budget rally and it could be a weak one this time. I see the markets trending lower in the short term. It could be something like 17.500 to 18,100.

