Market closes lower for 7th straight session; Nifty ends near 16,800 ahead of RBI policy

The domestic benchmark indices extended their losing run to the 7th straight session on Thursday amid weak global cues and nervousness ahead of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee outcome.

The 30-share Sensex declined 188 points to end at 56,410. Its broader peer, Nifty50, ended at 16,818, down 40 points.

was the top loser from the 30-share pack, falling 4.55 per cent to Rs 3,408.75. was down 1.86 per cent, declined 1.69 per cent and plunged 1.49 per cent. , , , and also ended with losses.

Sectorally, the Nifty IT fell 0.92 per cent and Nifty Financial Services declined 0.51 per cent. While Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank closed higher. Nifty Midcap50 and Smallcap50 rose 0.48 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.

