Mark Cuban weighs in on gold and bitcoin, says both 'a store of value' – Fox Business

Investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban argues ‘people will come back to the markets’ even though there is ‘a lull now.’ Billionaire Mark Cuban offered his thoughts on gold and bitcoin in a podcast episode. Cuban’s made the comments during a wide-ranging appearance on an upcoming episode of comedian Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. The episode is slated to be released Monday.The Dallas Mavericks owner said he “want[ed] bitcoin to go down a lot further” so he “can buy some more.” Mark Cuban visits “Cavuto: Coast To Coast” hosted by Neil Cavuto at Fox Business Network Studios on Sept. 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images / Getty Images)MARK CUBAN ON CRYPTO AMID FTX IMPLOSION: ‘SEPARATE THE SIGNAL FROM THE NOISE’ Year-to-date, the prices of some popular cryptocurrencies have dropped significantly. Bitcoin is currently down 65%, while ethereum and Cardano have fallen over 69% and 80%, respectively.In response to Maher saying he has invested in gold, Cuban said, “You know what? If you have gold, you’re dumb as f–k.” He also appeared to push back against the idea that investing in it was a “hedge against anything.””Gold is a store of value, and so is bitcoin,” Cuban told Maher. Cryptocurrency mixing platform, Tornado Cash, has been hit with US sanctions over allegations of money laundering. Cryptocurrency illustration picture taken on Jan. 24, 2022. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters)He later went on to say, “When you own gold, all you own is a digital transaction.” Maher said that was the reason “we’re not mostly in gold,” prompting Cuban to respond, “And that’s fine. I’m not mostly in bitcoin, right? It’s just something I own.””But it’s a digital transaction and it’s a store of value – that’s the term for it, a store of value,” the billionaire investor continued. “So, people perceive that there is a value associated with gold and there’s value associated with bitcoin.”He also said he thinks bitcoin “is a good investment,” though he did add he’s “not telling people to buy” the cryptocurrency.BILLIONAIRE ENTREPRENEUR MARK CUBAN EXPLAINS THE ‘DIFFERENT TYPES OF UTILITY’ ASSOCIATED WITH CRYPTOCuban has weighed in on cryptocurrency multiple times in the past, including in February when he appeared on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” and in November while talking to TMZ Sports.He discussed utilities associated with crypto on the show, saying bitcoin “is like an alternative to gold” and “a store of value.” People should approach investing in crypto like any other asset class, thinking about “value proposition” and growth opportunities, he said. Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban wears a shirt honoring former player Dirk Nowitzki. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images / Getty Images)Last month, amid the ongoing FTX scandal, Cuban indicated to TMZ Sports that he continued to believe in cryptocurrency.”Just separate the signal from the noise,” Cuban said to the outlet. “I mean, there’s just been a lot of people making a lot of mistakes, but it doesn’t change the underlying value and applications of it.”CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESSTalia Kaplan contributed to this report