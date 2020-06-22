Mark Clark Wins $4 Million for Second Time Playing the Michigan Lottery

South Rockwood, Michigan, (STL.News) Mark Clark may be the luckiest man in Monroe County after winning a second $4 million prize on a Michigan Lottery instant game.

Clark, of South Rockwood, won the prize playing $150,000,000 Payout. He bought the winning ticket at Ash Market, located at 11653 Telegraph Road in Carleton. In December 2017, Clark won $4 million playing the Lottery’s Millionaire’s Club instant game. He bought that winning ticket at the 127 Party Store, located at 4938 South Meridian Road in Hudson.

“You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice,” said Clark, 50. “It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling.

“I scratched the ticket off in the store with a coin my dad gave me about 10 years ago. We lost him about a year ago after some health struggles, and I can’t help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this.

“After the first win, I retired from my job and spent a lot of time fishing. My dad and I always used to fish together and have great memories of that, so this will help me keep fishing and enjoying time with my son and family.”

Clark visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now,” Clark said.

Players won more than $169 million playing $150,000,000 Payout, which launched in February 2018. Each $30 ticket offered players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million.

