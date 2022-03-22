Marion County: Dennis Lee Boyce Admits to Firearms Charge

Marion County man, Dennis Lee Boyce admits to firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Dennis Lee Boyce, of Fairmont, West Virginia, has admitted a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Boyce, 50, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm.” Boyce, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, admitted to having four rifles and two shotguns in January 2020 in Marion County.

Boyce faces up to 10 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today