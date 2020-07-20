Marie Bianco Claims Top Prize in Fastest Road To $1,000,000

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Marie Bianco, of Lantana, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game after mailing in her winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Bianco purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 1491 South Dixie Highway in Lantana. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

