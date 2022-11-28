Marico shares gain 1.42% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 1.42 per cent higher in Tuesday’s session at 10:10AM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 484.0 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 494.85 and Rs 484.0, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 554.05 and a 52-week low of 455.8. About 20,224 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was up 60.5 points at 18623.25, while the BSE Sensex traded 189.88 points higher at 62694.68 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 32 stocks traded the day in the green, while 17 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 2515.0 crore, down 2.33 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 2575.0 crore and down 2.91 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 301.0 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 59.48 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs held 25.16 per cent and MFs 2.91 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 510.52 on November 29, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 514.91. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.