Marico shares down 0.45% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of Marico Ltd. traded 0.45 per cent down in Thursday’s trade at 02:03PM (IST). Around 30,494 shares changed hands on the counter. The counter opened at Rs 499.95 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 502.0 and Rs 490.6, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of Marico Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 554.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 455.8. As per BSE, the total market cap of the Marico Ltd. stood at Rs 64259.99 crore at the time of writing this report. Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 2515.0 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 2.33 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 2575.0 crore and down 2.91 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2444.0 crore. The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 301.0 crore, down 2.59 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. Shareholding pattern

As of 30-Sep-2022, DIIs held 2.75 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 25.16 per cent and the promoters 59.4 per cent.

Valuation ratio

According to BSE data, the stock traded at a P/E multiple of 52.12 and a price-to-book ratio of 19.41. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. Marico Ltd. belongs to the Personal Care industry.