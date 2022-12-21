Marico share price up 0.14 per cent

Shares of . traded 0.14 per cent up at Rs 522.0 at around 10:46AM (IST) on Thursday. The stock had closed at Rs 521.25 in the previous session. Equity benchmark Sensex traded 166.29 points lower at 60900.95 around the same time.

The scrip has climbed 4.44 per cent in the last one year till date, while the 30-share index has gained 4.78 per cent during the same period.

The stock’s 52-week high price stood at Rs 554.05 and the 52-week low price at Rs 455.8.

Trading volume on the counter stood at 10,070 shares, while it quoted a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, an EPS value of 9.54 and a price-to-book value of 19.41. In the Nifty50 pack, 8 stocks traded in the green, while 42 stocks were in the red.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 59.48 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while foreign institutional investors and mutual funds’ ownership stood at 25.16 per cent and 2.91 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 2515.0 crore, down 2.33 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 2575.0 crore and down 2.91 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2444.0 crore. The company reported net profit of Rs 301.0 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical Indicators



The MACD signalled a bullish bias on the counter. The MACD is known for signalling trend reversals in traded securities or indices. It is the difference between the 26-day and 12-day exponential moving averages. A nine-day exponential moving average, called the signal line, is plotted on top of the MACD to reflect “buy” or “sell” opportunities. When the MACD crosses below the signal line, it gives a bearish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see a downward movement and vice versa.