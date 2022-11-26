Margot Robbie's favourite Aesop in line for £1bn sale



Margot Robbie’s favourite in line for £1bn sale: Luxury cosmetics giants weighing up takeover of skin care brand AesopBy Ben Harrington, Financial Mail on Sunday Published: 16:50 EST, 26 November 2022 | Updated: 16:50 EST, 26 November 2022

Luxury cosmetics giants are weighing up a £1 billion takeover of skin care brand Aesop. Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido and Luxembourg-based sustainable beauty retailer L’Occitane are among the suitors, according to sources of The Mail on Sunday. Devotee: Actress Margot Robbie is a big fan of the skin care brand AesopCVC Capital Partners, investor in the Six Nations Rugby Championship, is also said to be considering a bid for the label – a favourite of Australian actress Margot Robbie. Aesop was founded by hairdresser Dennis Paphitis in 1987 in Australia. He sold the brand to Natura & Co a decade ago. Sources said Natura & Co – a Brazilian group which also owns the Body Shop and Avon – is sounding out possible buyers. Advisers to Natura & Co are calling for indicative offers for Aesop to be submitted by the end of this month. One source said Groupe L’Occitane is working with advisers from Corporate Finance International on a possible offer. Analysts suggested that Aesop could be sold for between £1billion and £1.5billion. The MoS reported in August that Natura & Co was seeking to demerge or sell The Body Shop. It later announced that it might list Aesop on the US stock exchange.

