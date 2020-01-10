Margaritaville Hotel Nashville Named “Best New Hotel” in USA Today’s 10Best Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (STL.News) – Margaritaville Hotel Nashville landed top honors this week as “Best New Hotel” on USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. After opening to rave reviews in October 2019, the property was nominated by a panel of industry experts and voted winner by USA Today readers. The designation is the second in two consecutive years for the Margaritaville brand; Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg won Best New Hotel in 2018. This is the first time in the contest’s history that one brand has claimed the Best New Hotel accolade two years running.

“This esteemed award is a testament to our commitment to providing guests with a high quality of service, as well as exciting amenities and experiences,” said Jeff Webb, general manager of Margaritaville Hotel Nashville. “Offering a laid-back casual luxe environment and overall guest satisfaction is the cornerstone of everything we do at the hotel, and we’re energized to elevate our services and programming for years to come following such a successful opening.”

“We’re really proud of our Nashville team for achieving this recognition just a few months after their opening,” said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, CMO for Margaritaville. “To have USA Today’s readers choose a Margaritaville property as their favorite new hotel for the second year in a row is an incredible honor. We’re grateful for everyone who took the time to vote for us.”

The 12-story hotel features 166 guestrooms, as well as 52 Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham suites offering owners plenty of space to kick back and relax, with mini kitchens and separate living and dining areas in the apartment-style suites. Drawing from Nashville’s vibrant cultural and entertainment scene and inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville Hotel Nashville offers an elevated design with a laid-back metropolitan attitude, centrally located a half block south of the Music City Center, near Broadway. Amenities include a rooftop relaxation and entertainment area with an outdoor pool, sundeck, fire pits and live entertainment, a 24-hour fitness center, and two first-ever Margaritaville dining concepts – FINS Bar and JWB Grill. The hotel also includes nearly 11,000 sq. ft square feet of indoor and outdoor customizable space, setting the stage for corporate group events, weddings and celebrations in downtown Nashville.

The property is now home to Radio Margaritaville’s Nashville studio, heard worldwide on SiriusXM Channel 24. Live broadcasts, special guests and a mix of Jimmy Buffett, island, rock, reggae and country have hit the airwaves from a new state-of-the-art studio in the lobby, bringing the sounds of the tropics to Nashville.

The resort is one of four Margaritaville properties open in Tennessee. The brand’s portfolio also includes Margaritaville Island Inn, Margaritaville Island Hotel in Pigeon Forge, and Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg.

Margaritaville is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation. Margaritaville features 20 lodging locations and 24 additional projects in the pipeline with nearly half under construction, two gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant. Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more.

For more information about Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, please visit https://www.margaritavillehotelnashville.com/. Images of the property can be found here, and you can follow the hotel on Facebook and on Instagram at @margaritavillehotelnashville. For more information on Margaritaville, visit www.Margaritaville.com.

About Margaritaville Hotel Nashville

Centrally located a half block south of the Music City Center, Margaritaville Hotel Nashville brings an entirely unique concept to the area with a “no worries” tropical atmosphere that is experienced immediately upon arrival. Developed by Safe Harbor Development LLC, and managed by Davidson Hotels & Resorts, the 12-story hotel features 166 guestrooms, as well as 52 Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham timeshare units. Guests can also find a rooftop relaxation and entertainment area with a pool, sundeck, fire pits and live entertainment; a 24-hour fitness center; and two first-ever Margaritaville dining concepts – FINS Bar and JWB Grill. For more information on Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, follow @margaritavillehotelnashville or visit www.margaritavillehotelnashville.com.