Marcus Sentenced for Receiving of Child Pornography

Franklin County Man, Marcus Tate Sentenced to 162 Months for Receiving of Child Pornography

(STL.News) A man residing in Frankfort, Kentucky, Marcus Tate, 39, was sentenced on Friday to 162 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge Gregory VanTatenhove, for the receipt of child pornography.

According to Tate’s plea agreement, on May 13, 2017, he knowingly received sexually explicit videos and/or images of minors, using a peer-to-per file sharing program. Tate admitted that he knowingly searched for and received these images, and he knew the content was produced using minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Tate pleaded guilty in February 2022.

Under federal law, Tate must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jerry Templet, Special Agent in Charge, Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations; and Col. Phillip Burnett, Commissioner, Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Roth.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today