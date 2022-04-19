Marcus Lawrence Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm

Sacramento Felon, Marcus Lawrence Weber Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Firearm

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Marcus Lawrence Weber, 26, of Sacramento, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on March 16, 2022, Weber had four pending felony arrest warrants when officers located him driving in Roseville. When they tried to pull him over to arrest him, Weber led them on a car chase. Eventually, Weber stopped his car and fled on foot, wearing a black ski mask. He ran into a creek bed, where he dropped a Ruger 5.7 firearm and was eventually arrested. The firearm was loaded with an extended magazine and had a round in the chamber. Weber is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because he has previously been convicted of felony offenses.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian T. Kinsella is prosecuting the case.

Weber is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2, 2022. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today