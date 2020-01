HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings news release and details of the company’s 2020 capital program on Wednesday, Feb. 12, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.