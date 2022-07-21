Many: Ronald Carnell Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Many, LA Man, Ronald Carnell Holland Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Narcotics and Illegal Possession of Firearms

Ronald Carnell Holland, Jr., 24, of Many, Louisiana, was sentenced today on drug trafficking and firearms charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Holland was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 111 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Merritt pleaded guilty on March 7, 2022 to one count of possession of flualprazolam with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. These charges are the result of a search warrant that was executed on April 14, 2021 at Holland’s residence in Many, Louisiana.

Law enforcement officers found three loaded pistols, as well as a high-capacity drum magazine loaded with 48 rounds of ammunition. In addition, officers recovered 2,000 flualprazolam pills, cash, boxes of various ammunition, clear plastic baggies, and a scale.

The case was investigated by the ATF and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown and Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today