'Many MSMEs looking to invest in expanding capacity amid inflation'

More than two thirds of Indian medium and small scale enterprises (MSMEs) are looking to invest in expanding capacities this year even as price pressures continue to bite, finds a JP Morgan survey. More than half the companies are inclined to provide flexible working hours and are willing to pass on the price increases to customers that could keep inflation high, the survey found.JP Morgan surveyed 302 CEOs, CFOs and heads of finance through online interviews between November 21 and December 8, 2022. These companies have annual revenues ranging from Rs 150 crore to Rs 16,000 crore. The survey found that 91% of these companies expect their revenues to rise this year and more than 84% are anticipating their profits to also climb.Although rising costs is the number one challenge with 78% of the business leaders surveyed experiencing rising costs for their businesses, a large majority (78%) expect capital expenditures and capital needs (82%) to rise and are, therefore, scaling their business activities accordingly.”Besides inflation, supply chain disruptions have impacted companies. These include disruptions with regards to ports and vessels and freight rates for manufacturing companies or people and process related issues for service-linked companies. But overall Indian companies have benefited from the global China-plus one shift. Sectors such as agro chemicals and specialty chemicals have seen a doubling of orders as many buyers from the US and Europe have diversified away from China,” said Pranav Chawda, head of commercial banking, India for JP Morgan.Chawda said clients in India are more optimistic than their counterparts in the US and the UK.”The survey results help us to anticipate that India will continue on an upward trajectory as businesses explore new and advanced distribution channels internationally, along with forging strategic partnerships and looking for investment opportunities to grow,” Chawda said.