Manitowoc Man Keynan J. Juul Indicted on Methamphetamine Charge

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on July 21, 2020, a federal grand jury indictment was issued against Keynan J. Juul (age: 23) of Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

The indictment alleges that Juul possessed in excess of 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to others in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a) and 841(b)(1)(A). “Actual” methamphetamine possesses a high level of purity and is also known as “crystal” methamphetamine or “ice.” If convicted of that charge, Juul faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment and up to a life sentence. He faces a fine of up to $10,000,000 and from five years to a lifetime on supervised release.

This case was investigated by the City of Two Rivers Police Department and the Manitowoc County Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Group. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.