Church Rock man, Manison Largo pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Manison Largo, 42, of Church Rock, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, pleaded guilty on Oct.19 in federal court to abusive sexual contact with a child. Largo will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

According to his plea and other court records, on multiple occasions between August 2017 and March 2018, Largo sexually abused the victim, who is also an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. During the course of the abuse, which occurred at Largo’s residence in Church Rock on the Navajo Nation, the victim had not attained the age of 12. The victim was able to borrow a phone and called 911 to report the abuse.

Largo faces up to life in prison and must register as a sex offender.

The FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Police Department. Assistant U.S. Alexander F. Flores is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today