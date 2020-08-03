Manchester Man Ryan Luther Sentenced to 15 Months for Fentanyl Trafficking

(STL.News) – Ryan Luther, 28, of Manchester, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 13, 2019, a cooperating individual agreed to participate with the Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division and Problem-Oriented Policing Unit in a controlled buy of fentanyl from Ryan Luther. Luther subsequently sold fentanyl to the cooperator. After the deal, detectives followed Luther to a nearby apartment where they found him hiding in the bathroom and placed him under arrest.

Luther previously pleaded guilty on October 9, 2019.

“Fentanyl traffickers who continue to distribute their product in Hillsborough County will follow Mr. Luther to federal prison,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Through Operation SOS, we are working closely with the Nashua Police Department and law enforcement agencies throughout the county to send the message to drug dealers that their illegal and dangerous conduct will not be tolerated.”

This matter was investigated by the Nashua Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Division and Problem-Oriented Policing Unit. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE