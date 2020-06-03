Manchester Man Michael Jones Sentenced to 60 Months for Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – Michael Jones, 47, of Manchester, was sentenced on Tuesday to 60 months in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from March 18, 2019 until April 19, 2019, a cooperating individual, at the direction of Manchester Police Department detectives, arranged on three occasions to buy methamphetamine from Jones. The cooperator purchased in excess of 120 grams of methamphetamine from Jones during these transactions.

Jones previously pleaded guilty on March 3, 2020.

“By now, New Hampshire drug traffickers should have gotten the message that distributing dangerous and illegal drugs carries a high personal cost for them,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “The cost for this trafficker is 60 months in Federal prison. Under Operation SOS we will continue to work with the Manchester Police Department and law enforcement agencies across Hillsborough County to ensure that drug traffickers are held accountable for their actions.”

“Drug traffickers cause significant damage to the health and safety of our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Not only are addictive drugs highly dangerous, but the violence associated with drug trafficking further threatens our communities. In order to protect our citizens we will continue to work closely with the Manchester Police Department and all of our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate those who distribute dangerous drugs.”

This matter was investigated by the Manchester Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim Barth.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE