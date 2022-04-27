Manchester: Ceasar Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Cocaine

Manchester Man, Kermit Ceasar Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Cocaine

(STL.News) Kermit Ceasar, 45, of Manchester, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court to six counts of distribution of cocaine, United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in mid-April 2021, Ceasar’s cocaine base dealing was brought to the attention of the Manchester Police Department. Working with law enforcement officers, a cooperating individual (CI) arranged for controlled purchases from Ceasar between April 22, 2021, and August 13, 2021. During a total of six hand-to-hand drug transactions, Ceasar sold over 86 grams of cocaine base and over 341 grams of cocaine.

Ceasar is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27, 2022.

“Drug traffickers in New Hampshire are seeking to profit from the sale of dangerous substances in our state,” said U.S. Attorney Farley. “As part of our ongoing effort to improve public safety, we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the drug dealers who are damaging our communities. By working together, we are holding drug dealers like Kermit Ceasar accountable for their dangerous and unlawful conduct.”

“On at least six occasions, we caught Kermit Ceasar dealing cocaine or crack cocaine out of his vehicle in the city of Manchester, in exchange for thousands of dollars in cash, and today, he finally admitted to committing these crimes,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

“Targeting illegal drug traffickers like him who degrade the quality of life in our communities and bring with them unacceptable levels of violence will continue to be a collective focus of the FBI and our law enforcement partners because no one should have to live in fear of this activity in their neighborhoods.”

“Individuals like this defendant are a danger to society. I am grateful for the detectives who dedicated a great deal of time and effort to this lengthy investigation,” says Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. “This case is an excellent example of the partnership that we have with the FBI. We will continue to collaborate with them as we target the drug trade within Manchester and also work to reduce the associated violence.”

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Manchester Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth Aframe and Jennifer Cole Davis.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today