Man, Woman Indicted for Armed Business, Bank Robberies

Columbia Man, Moberly Woman Indicted for Armed Business, Bank Robberies

Six Armed Robberies in Moberly, Mexico, Marshall, Hannibal, Pilot Grove, Boonville

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) A Columbia, Missouri, man and a Moberly, Mo., woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to commit armed robbery at four business and two banks in six different cities.

Drake Adam Stockton-Kenney, 30, and Mary Catherine Sumpter, 28, were charged in an eight-count indictment returned under seal on Wednesday, March 16, by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City, Mo. The indictment was unsealed and made public today following Sumpter’s arrest.

The federal indictment alleges that Stockton-Kenney and Sumpter participated in an armed robbery conspiracy from Feb. 11 to Aug. 10, 2021. They allegedly stole at gunpoint $3,334 from Check into Cash in Moberly, Mo., on April 17, 2021; $297 from World Finance in Mexico, Mo., on May 4, 2021; $670 from Advance America in Marshall, Mo., on May 6, 2021; $200 from Check ‘n Go in Hannibal, Mo., on May 20, 2021; $8,690 from Alliant Bank in Pilot Grove, Mo., on June 2, 2021; and $22,027 from Alliant Bank in Boonville, Mo., on June 25, 2021.

In each of those six armed robberies, the indictment says, Stockton-Kenney brandished a firearm pointed directly at employees. They allegedly used physical restraints to immobilize employees of World Finance and Check ‘n Go during those robberies.

In addition to the conspiracy, Stockton-Kenney and Sumpter are charged together in one count of business robbery, related to the Advance America robbery on May 6, 2021, and two counts of bank robbery. The other three robberies occurred outside the Western District of Missouri.

Stockton-Kenney is also charged with three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Columbia police officers seized a Taurus 9mm pistol from Stockton-Kenney’s residence when he was arrested on Aug. 10, 2021, in an unrelated state case. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Stockton-Kenney has two prior felony convictions for burglary and prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle and robbery.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. Oliver. It was investigated by the Boone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Booneville, Mo., Police Department, the Columbia, Mo., Police Department, the Cooper County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Hannibal, Mo., Police Department, the Marion County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Marshall, Mo., Police Department, the Mexico, Mo., Police Department, the Moberly, Mo., Police Department, the Pilot Grove, Mo., Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today