Man Sentenced for Transnational Cybercrime Enterprise

(STL.News) A New York man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for purchasing stolen or compromised credit cards and assisting other members of the Infraud Organization in monetizing their fraudulent activity. The Infraud Organization, a transnational cybercrime enterprise engaged in the mass acquisition and sale of fraud-related goods and services, including stolen identities, compromised credit card data, computer malware, and other contraband.

According to court documents, the enterprise boasted over 10,000 members at its peak and operated for more than seven years under the slogan “In Fraud We Trust.” The Infraud Organization is responsible for the purchase and sale of over four million stolen credit and debit card numbers. This scheme cost victims more than $568 million dollars.

John Telusma, 37, aka Peterelliot, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty in the District of Nevada to one count of racketeering conspiracy on Oct. 13, 2021. According to court documents, the defendant joined the Infraud Organization in August 2011, maintaining his membership for five and a half years. Telusma was among the most prolific and active members of the Infraud Organization, purchasing and fraudulently using compromised credit card numbers for his own personal gain.

Telusma is the 14th defendant to be held accountable for his role in the Infraud scheme. Telusma’s co-defendants who have been previously sentenced include:

Infraud co-founder Sergey Medvedev, 34, aka Stells, of Russia, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison;

Malware developer Valerian Chiochiu, 32, aka Onassis, of California, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison;

VIP Member Arnaldo Sanchez Torteya, 35, aka Elroncoluna, of Mexico, who was sentenced to eight years in prison;

VIP Member Edgar Rojas, 31 aka Guapo, of Venezuela, who was sentenced to eight years in prison;

ATM skimmer Jose Gamboa, 35, aka Rafael101, of California, who was sentenced to eight years in prison; and

VIP Member Pius Wilson, 35 aka FDIC, of New York, who was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Acting Special Agent in Charge Lucia Cabral-DeArmas of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Las Vegas made the announcement.

The HSI Las Vegas and the Henderson, Nevada, Police Department investigated the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance in the investigation and prosecution of this case.

Deputy Chief Kelly Pearson and Trial Attorneys Chad McHenry and Alexander Gottfried of the Justice Department’s Organized Crime and Gang Section prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today