Man Sentenced for Distributing Illegal Prescription Pills

Robeson County Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Distributing Thousands of Illegal Prescription Pills while Possessing a Gun

A Robeson County man was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possessing with the intent to distribute thousands of illegal prescription pills including oxycodone, oxymorphone, hydrocodone, and methadone. On February 16, 2021, Jeffrey Randal Brooks, Jr., pleaded guilty to the charges, including possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug crimes.

“This defendant was involved in a complex scheme to illegally obtain and sell prescription drugs furthering addiction and harming our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “We will continue to do all that we can to get drug dealers off the streets, raise awareness and keep our communities safe.”

Jeffrey Randal Brooks, Jr., 42, was stopped by law enforcement in 2019 and 2020, with illicit pills for distribution. Subsequent search warrants resulted in the seizure of more than 2,500 pills, $80,000, and a loaded handgun. Brooks was previously convicted of similar crimes in North Carolina and Virginia.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Lemons prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today