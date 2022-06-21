New Orleans Man Charged for Forged Check Scam and Theft of Mail

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GREGORY JOSEPH HERNANDEZ, age 67, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on June 10, 2022 for one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, six counts of Bank Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1344(2), and two counts of Theft of Mail, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708. The indictment was previously sealed and unsealed on June 17, 2022.

According to the indictment, HERNANDEZ stole checks from the mail and forged information on the stolen checks. HERNANDEZ and his co-conspirators then deposited and cashed the altered checks at financial institutions in the New Orleans area.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that an indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, HERNANDEZ faces a maximum penalty of five (5) years of imprisonment, followed by up to three (3) years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud; a maximum of thirty (30) years of imprisonment, followed by up to five (5) years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count of Bank Fraud; and a maximum of five (5) years of imprisonment, followed by up to three (3) years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.00 for each count of Theft of Mail. A mandatory special assessment fee of $100 per count also applies.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Postal Inspection Service and the New Orleans Police Department in this investigation. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Carboni.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today