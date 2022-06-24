Man and Woman Charged with Attempting to Commit Robbery

Westminster Man and Springfield Woman Charged with Conspiring and Attempting to Commit Robbery

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Daniel King, 41, of Westminster, Vermont, and Jacquelyn Fougere, 29, of Springfield, Vermont, were indicted by the federal grand jury for conspiring and attempting to commit a robbery that interfered with interstate commerce on March 14, 2022.

Defendant Fougere was arrested on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 and is scheduled to have her initial appearance today. Defendant King is currently in the custody of Vermont’s Department of Corrections, and his initial appearance has not yet been scheduled.

According to court records, on March 14, 2022, King and Fougere attempted to rob a man of cash and THC cartridges by breaking into his residential trailer in Westminster, Vermont. The victim reported to law enforcement that King was carrying a firearm when he kicked down the door to the trailer. King also was carrying zip ties which were readied as make-shift handcuffs.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an indictment contains allegations only and that both defendants are presumed innocent until and unless convicted of a crime. Both King and Fougere face a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment. The actual sentences, however, would be determined by the Court with guidance from the advisory federal sentencing guidelines.

United States Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the investigatory efforts of the Vermont State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The prosecutor is Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Ophardt. Fougere’s attorney is Robert Behrens, Esq. King has not yet retained or been appointed counsel.

