Malden Woman Materesa Jose Indicted for Stealing Social Security Benefits and Bank Embezzlement

(STL.News) – A Malden woman was arrested today and charged with stealing Social Security benefits and bank embezzlement.

Materesa Jose, 52, was charged with one count of theft of public funds and one count of bank embezzlement. Jose was arrested today and will make an initial appearance before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal at 3:30 p.m.

According to the indictment, Jose, while an employee at Eastern Bank, stole approximately $27,605 from the bank, some of which consisted of Social Security benefits, from September 2017 through July 2018.

The charge of theft of public funds provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. The charge of bank embezzlement provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Tonya Perkins, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Boston Field Division; and Matthew Shea, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston made the announcement today. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Burzycki of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

