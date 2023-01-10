Majority of Reliance Capital lenders vote in favour of a second auction

Majority lenders of voted for a second round of auction for sale of the Anil Ambani-promoted financial services company, people aware of the development told ET.The administrator Nageswara Rao Y received 98% vote from lenders in favour of a second auction even as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will on Thursday hear a petition opposing the new auction filed by Torrent Investments, a bidder in the fray for acquiring the company.Voting window for the proposed auction closed late Tuesday evening.At the heart of the dispute is a bid from a Hinduja Group entity given 24 hours after the initial auction deadline (December 21), trumping the offer made within the stipulated time by Torrent.While Torrent offered Rs 8,640 crore for the troubled company, offered Rs 8,950 crore, including Rs 8,110 crore as upfront payment.Since both offers are below liquidation value of Rs 12,500-13,000 crore pegged by Duff & Phelps and RBSA Advisors, lenders are proposing fresh auction in hope of getting bids above Rs 12,000 crore, people cited above said.

Meanwhile, Hinduja group has filed an interlocutory application to NCLT that they should be made a party to the matter, one of the persons said.It will be a keenly watched battle, given that prominent senior counsels are representing different parties. Harish Salve and Abhishek Manu Singhvi represent the Hinduja group, Kapil Sibal represents the committee of creditors, Ravi Kadam represents the administrator, and Darius Khambata and Vikram Nankani represent Torrent Group.Life Insurance Corporation, as well as EPFO are among the largest debt holders of Reliance Capital.Last Friday, lenders proposed to hold a second round of auction with a minimum threshold price of Rs 9,500 crore on a net present value (NPV) basis, which would include Rs 8,000 crore as upfront cash payment, as ET reported on January 9. Lenders pegged Rs 6,500 crore as threshold price in the first round of auction ended on December 21.ET Bureau

Since this agenda item does not fall under the significant category that requires 66% threshold voting as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the administrator needs 51% in favour to pass the resolution, people cited above said.The lenders will also allow and Cosmea Financial Holdings to participate in the new auction. Cosmea had opted out of the race a day before the auction, stating that the contours of the sale process had been significantly altered.The administrator has admitted Rs 25,334 crore in claims from secured and unsecured financial creditors.Reliance Capital, undergoing insolvency proceedings, houses 20 finance companies ranging from insurance to broking.