Major update for schools as children could stay in lessons even if teachers strike – how your kid would be affected

TEACHERS are being threatened with new laws that could force them to keep schools open during strikes.

Anti-strike laws unveiled yesterday by ministers seek to ensure services keep running during industrial action.

1Kids could stay in school even if strikes are calledCredit: PA

Rail workers, firefighters and ambulance crews will be forced to stick to a “minimum service level” and unions could be sued for being in breach.

Other sectors like education will be “voluntary” asked to keep services going – but the Government warned failing to do so could see this enforced by law.

It would mean some teachers would have to stay in schools even if other colleagues have walked out.

Three teaching unions are currently voting whether to strike, with all results due next week.

The Government’s new legislation will likely not become law for months and so the current wave of industrial action will not be impacted.

The Department for Education has been drawing up plans in case teachers vote to strike.

Government insiders are confident headteachers will stay in post, and are working on measures to keep vulnerable kids in school even if other children are sent home.

Ahead of the ballot closing next week, Downing Street said: “We obviously would urge teachers not to take that course of action…

“We’ve seen that school-aged children were some of the most impacted during the pandemic, and we wouldn’t want to see any further disruption.”

Rishi Sunak today urged union bosses to agree to “grown up” talks with ministers next week.

While he is refuse to budge on current levels of pay, ministers are willing to discuss next year’s salary review and the evidence ministers send to the independent pay review body.

The PM said this morning: “Yesterday the Government wrote to all union leaders inviting them in for talks on Monday.

“We incredibly value the important work that our public-sector workers do, especially our nurses, and we want to have an honest, grown-up conversation about what’s affordable, what’s responsible for the country.

“Those invitations have gone out and I’m hopeful that those meetings can happen on Monday so we can have a productive conversation and find a way through this.”