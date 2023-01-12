Major teacher strike update after unions offer ministers ‘now or never’ ultimatum over walk out

TEACHER strikes have been avoided for now after not enough union members balloted for industrial action today.

School staff in England and Wales belonging to the NASWUT union voted 88.5% in favour of strike action.

1Teacher strikes have been avoided for now after not enough members of the NASWUT union voted for industrial actionCredit: Getty

But only 42% of members turned out to vote – below the legal threshold of 50%.

Teachers are the latest group of public sector workers to ballot for strike action due to a major dispute over pay.

The government offered experienced staff a 5% pay hike and new teachers an 8.9% rise this year.

But union chiefs want salaries to go up by an inflation busting 12%.

NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: “It is clear that our members are sending a strong message to the Government on the need to address teachers’ pay concerns.

“Whilst the Government’s anti-trade union legislation prevents members in state funded schools and colleges from taking industrial action, we remain in formal disputes with Ministers and employers and will be continuing to take forward our campaigning for a Better Deal for Teachers.

“The readiness of our members to support industrial action demonstrates the anger of the profession and the need for Governments in England and Wales to engage in meaningful negotiations to address the deep concerns of our members.

“Our campaign to fight for the real terms pay awards that teachers and headteachers deserve continues.”