Major blow to Brits as key workers will strike for first time this month when country at risk from bad weather

ENVIRONMENT Agency workers will strike for the first time this month — when Britain is at risk from bad weather.

Thousands of staff who help to protect communities from floods will walk out over pay on January 18.

They have been working to rule for the past month.

Tory MP David Morris, who represents coastal constituency Morecambe and Lunesdale, Lancs, said: “This strike is irresponsible and shouldn’t happen, especially at this time of year with flooding being a major risk factor.

“That’s when the Environment Agency workers are needed most.

“They should reconsider their decision and serve the public.”

Union Unison said the workers, who maintain structures such as the Thames Barrier and coastal sea defences, were given an “inadequate” pay rise of two per cent plus a £345 payment in November.

It said: “Communities rely on these critical workers, particularly during extreme weather — they should be paid accordingly.”

‘Fair pay’ talks bid to unions

UNION leaders have been invited for talks with ministers over “fair and affordable” pay rises in a bid to halt strike action.

Discussions with nurses and ambulance workers’ representatives could take place within weeks — but the Government says pay settlements will focus on next year’s deals.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We’re reaching out to unions to have an honest conversation on pay, conditions and reform.”

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “The only offer is for next year.

“We need to resolve the current disputes and boost the pay of public sector workers now.”