Major auction in south Georgia and north Florida features timber and highway frontage

VALDOSTA, Ga. (STL.News) – A major auction event set for March will include 2,425 acres of land in South Georgia and North Florida, with Seven Hills Auctions marketing the land and conducting the auction. The properties offered include land fronting on Interstates 10 and 75, land across from Valdosta Regional Airport, and substantial acreages of timberland with merchantable timber.

“This will be a major event for developers and investors. All three properties will be offered at auction the same day, with live and online bidding,” said Buddy Lee, president of the auction company.

The property with I-10 frontage is 36 acres, located at the interchange with Highway 53, which leads into the City of Madison, Florida. “This land is also designated as an opportunity zone and is an ideal place for such commercial uses as shopping, restaurants and hotels,” said Lee.

The property near the Valdosta Regional Airport is 228 acres, selling in tracts of 62 acres and 166 acres in Lowndes County, Georgia. It is located just across the street from the airport at the major intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and Madison Highway.

The third property is 2,160 acres with timberland, recreational land and residential building sites, with frontage along Interstate 75, Old Clyattville Road and Madison Highway. “This will be offered in 21 sub tracts. The timber stands vary in age, providing a wide range of opportunities for recreation and harvest,” said Lee.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Saturday, March 14, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta. Individuals seeking additional information may visit 7Hauctions.com or call 800-742-9165.

Seven Hills Auctions, based in Tallahassee, markets land, commercial properties, and bank-owned real estate through live and online auctions.