Maine – Website to Help People Claim $850 Relief Checks

Mills Administration Launches Website to Help Maine People Claim $850 Relief Checks

Augusta, ME (STL.News) On the heels of the Governor signing into law the supplemental budget sending relief to Maine people, the Mills Administration announced it has launched a website to assist those who want to claim their $850 relief payment.

The website – Maine.gov/reliefchecks – aims to answer a series of frequently asked questions, including who is eligible, when will I receive my $850, how will I receive my $850, and what if I need help filing my taxes, among others.

Maine people have until October 31, 2022 to file a 2021 Maine individual income tax return and claim their $850 Relief Payment.

“We want to make sure that every eligible person is able to receive this assistance, and we are hopeful that this website can help accomplish that by answering some of the most common questions Maine people may have,” said Governor Janet Mills.

“We have begun the work of getting $850 checks into the mailbox of every Maine adult who qualifies,” said Kirsten Figueroa, Commissioner for the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, of which Maine Revenue Services is a division.

In the limited instances where someone has not already filed their 2021 Maine individual income tax return, on which eligibility for the $850 relief check is based, either because they are late in doing so or because their unique financial situation has not typically required them to do so, Maine people have until October 31, 2022 to file this return and claim the $850 relief check.

There was $100,000 dedicated as part of the relief proposal to ensure the continued availability of CA$H Maine to assist any Mainers in this situation. For free tax help, low- and middle-income Maine taxpayers may visit www.cashmaine.org, call 2-1-1, or visit 211maine.org.

For instance, CA$H Maine professionals can assist social security recipients, who should use the SSA-1099 form typically sent in January by the Federal government, to finalize their 2021 state individual income tax return if they have not done so already.

In addition to filing their 2021 Maine individual income tax return by October 31, 2022, those eligible for the $850 relief payment must file as a full-time Maine resident, not be claimed as a dependent on another’s return, and must have a Federal adjusted gross income (FAGI) of less than:

$100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately;

$150,000 if filing as head of household; or

$200,000 for couples filing jointly.

The relief program, proposed by the Governor and approved nearly unanimously by the Legislature, is expected to return half of Maine’s budget surplus – $729.3 million – to an estimated 858,000 Maine people grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation.

In order to get these funds into Mainers’ hands as quickly as possible and allow them to combat rising costs, Maine Revenue Services expects to deliver the first round of relief this spring – and on a rolling basis through the end of the year as tax returns are received.

The Mills Administration is additionally encouraging Maine people to carefully examine their eligibility for up to $1,400 in additional tax relief available per person this filing season, as the result of laws already enacted by Governor Mills and the Legislature specifically aimed at supporting low- and middle-income Maine families through the Homestead Exemption Program, State Property Tax Fairness Credit, Maine Earned Income Tax Credit, and Sales Tax Fairness Credit.

Mainers who view Maine.gov/reliefchecks and have additional questions may call Maine Revenue Services at (207) 624-9924.