Maine Governor on Closure of Veterans’ Homes

Governor Mills Statement on Planned Closure of Maine Veterans’ Homes in Caribou and Machias

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the planned closure of the Maine Veterans’ Homes in Caribou and Machias:

“I am deeply concerned about the planned closures of the Veterans’ Homes in Caribou and Machias. This drastic move, done on an aggressive timeline, will displace more than 70 veterans and spouses and result in the loss of jobs for the people who care for them. The closures will also significantly reduce the footprint of Veterans’ Homes in Maine, leaving no facilities Downeast or north of Bangor and diminishing long-term care options for veterans in rural Maine. The impact of these closures on our veterans, their families, the employees, and the regions as a whole cannot be underestimated.

“All of this is why earlier this month I wrote to the Board of Trustees to express my concerns, to ask them to reconsider their decision, and to inform them that I have instructed my Administration to be prepared to help them consider potential options other than closure. This offer still stands.

“I appreciate the Maine Congressional Delegation’s support for our approach as well as Senate President Troy Jackson’s bill. While I recognize the challenges these homes are confronting, I fundamentally believe that there must be another path forward so that our veterans may continue to receive the care they have earned and deserve in the communities they love. I hope Maine Veterans’ Homes will work with us and other interested stakeholders to accomplish that end.”

Governor Mills’ letter to the Board of Trustees (PDF)