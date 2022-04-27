Skip to content
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
STL.News
States Top Leading News
Search
Search
Home
Videos
Submit Video PR
Headline News
Business
Class Action
Finance
Bus. News Videos
Entertainment
General
Political
Press Releases
Submit Press Release
Submit Video Press Release
Technology
Services
Guest Post
Submit Directory Listing
Directory
About
Contact
Categories
Popular Tags
Sitemap
Home
Maine Governor Mills Vetoes Bills
Politics
Maine Governor Mills Vetoes Bills
April 27, 2022
Maryam Shah
Augusta,
ME
(
STL.News
) Governor
Janet Mills
has vetoed the following bills:
LD 1820
An Act To Strengthen the Governance of the University of Maine System
LD 170
An Act Pertaining to Transmission Lines Not Needed for Reliability or Local Generation
Post navigation
Alabama Governor – $10 Million As COVID Recovery Grants