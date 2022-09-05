Maine Governor Mills Statement Honoring Labor Day

Governor Mills Statement Honoring Labor Day

(STL.News) Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in honor of Labor Day:

“This Labor Day, as we reflect on the contributions of working men and women across Maine and the leaders, lawmakers, and labor advocates who have advanced the rights of working families throughout our history, let us all recommit to achieving an economy that values and provides an opportunity for people to succeed – an economy where every person can find a good-paying job in a rewarding career that provides for their family and where every small business owner with a dream can find talented workers to help make that dream a reality. In solidarity with Maine’s working men and women, and in partnership with the employers who rely on their skills to succeed every day, my Administration will continue to do all we can to strengthen our workforce and our economy by supporting hardworking Maine people and delivering the resources they need to succeed.”

