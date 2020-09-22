Maine Governor Mills, PUC Announces Selections in Largest Procurement of Renewable Energy Signed

PUC Announces Selections in Largest Procurement of Renewable Energy in Maine’s History Under Law Signed by Governor Mills

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today after the Public Utilities Commission announced the selections in the largest procurement of renewable energy in Maine’s history:

“Today’s announcement is a historic step forward in Maine’s effort to embrace renewable energy, create good paying green-collar jobs, diversify and expand our economy, and combat the threat of climate change. This progress, which is the direct result of bipartisan energy legislation I signed last year, further establishes Maine as a national clean energy leader.”

The decision today by the PUC is the result of bipartisan legislation, LD 1494, “An Act To Reform Maine’s Renewable Portfolio Standard” sponsored by Senator Eloise Vitelli and signed into law by Governor Mills. The law increased Maine’s Renewable Portfolio Standard from 40 percent to 80 percent by 2030 and set a goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, and the approval by the PUC today represents the first major step toward reaching those renewable energy goals.

