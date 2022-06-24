Maine Governor Mills on Supreme Court Decision

Governor Mills on Supreme Court Decision: “My veto pen will stand in the way of any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine”

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade:

“This decision is a fundamental assault on women’s rights and on reproductive freedom that will do nothing to stop abortion. In fact, it will only make abortion less safe and jeopardize the lives of women across the nation. In Maine, I will defend the right to reproductive health care with everything I have, and I pledge to the people of Maine that, so long as I am Governor, my veto pen will stand in the way of any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine.”

Under Governor Mills’ leadership, Maine has not only protected but expanded access to critical reproductive health services. The Governor, in collaboration with the Legislature, enacted a law allowing physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses to perform abortions. She also signed legislation to require private and public insurance providers to cover abortion care.