Maine Governor Mills Mourns Passing of Jeffery Allen Gifford

June 14, 2022
Maryam Shah

Governor Mills Mourns Passing of Representative Jeffery Allen Gifford

Augusta, ME (STL.NewsGovernor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of Representative Jeffery Allen Gifford (R-Lincoln):

“Representative Gifford was a dedicated public servant,” said Governor Janet Mills.  “A hard working man and a long time football coach, he loved his community and the good people he proudly represented in the Legislature.  I am saddened to learn of his passing and extend my condolences to his wife, Irene, and his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.”